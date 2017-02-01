What’s Brewing: Forget Swaddling Babies, Now Adults Can Get Swaddled Too

By Published:
whats-brewing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On today’s What’s Brewing, would you want to be swaddled? A new relaxation trend has adults tied up.

A New England Patriots cheerleader has not one—but two very unique careers. Check out the video above to learn more.

Ever wish you had an extra hand? Vespa is now in the robot business and will soon be offering a robot that can carry your groceries.

Today is also Win it Wednesday. This week’s prize includes 4 tickets to the Sound Tigers vs. Providence Bruins game on Saturday February 11th at 7:00PM, which is the “Pink in the Rink Night.” The Sound Tigers will honor and pay tribute to those affected by breast cancer. Enter to win by heading to www.wtnh.com/contests

Ryan cruises to health at Health’s Wellness Center in Wallingford. Check out the full story Cruisin’ Connecticut – Getting Fit at Heath’s Wellness Center in Wallingford

http://wtnh.com/2017/01/31/cruisin-connecticut-getting-fit-at-heaths-wellness-center-in-wallingford/

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s