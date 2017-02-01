Workshop in New Haven to help battle opioid epidemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have been hearing a lot about the recent explosion in opioid cases in recent years, specifically the crisis right here in Connecticut.

In New Haven on Wednesday, February 1st there is a workshop to give people information that could save a life.

According to the Record Journal, that workshop is happening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Wakely Recreation Center.

The goal is to teach people what to do if someone overdoses.

More specifically, how to spot the early signs of an overdose, in addition to how narcan works and where someone can get it.