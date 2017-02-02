Amtrak service is back up and running this morning in East Haven after car found on tracks

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Service is back up and running this morning on Amtrak in East Haven after a car was found sitting on the tracks.

East Haven police are investigating, no arrests have been made.

Police say it happened around 1:45 near the intersection of Frontage Road and Forbes Place.

Service was stopped for a big while Amtrak went on-scene.

Police say they took that time to remove the car.

No injuries were reported.

Again, no arrests have been made.

East Haven police declared the scene clear as of 3:07 a.m.