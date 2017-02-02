Beers for the Super Bowl

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joining us today from Big Y and Table and Vine we have Michael Brunelle, sharing his expertise on crafts beers as well as his picks for beers you can enjoy during the Super Bowl.

From Stony Creek Brewery in Branford, ‘the Little Cranky’ would be perfect to pair with nachos.

From Two Roads Brewery in Stratford we have ‘the Honey Spot Road IPA’ perfect to pair with wings.

Jacks Abby Larger form Farmington, Mass is the perfect beer to enjoy with pizza.

