Beyoncé breaks Instagram record with pregnancy announcement

(WTNH)– Beyoncé not only announced she’s having twins on Instagram, but also broke a record on the photo-sharing site.

On Wednesday afternoon, the singer announced that she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z with a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

Related: Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Beyoncé was posed in a veil, sitting amongst flowers with the caption:

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

According to People Magazine, in the first hour alone, the photo had over 2.4 million likes and 16,000 comments. By mid Thursday morning, it was up to over 8.1 million likes and over 390,900 comments.

Beyoncé’s photo beats previous Instagram record holder Selena Gomez. That photo was of Gomez drinking a Coca-Cola with her song lyrics “You’re The Spark” on the bottle. Gomez’s photo reached 6.3 million likes since it was posted last June.