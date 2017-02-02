Bishop announces plans to merge Stamford Catholic schools

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Diocese of Bridgeport is merging four of Stamford’s five Catholic schools into one pre-K through eighth-grade flagship school this fall as part of a phased restructuring plan.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Bishop Frank Caggiano on Wednesday announced a system combining all of the diocese’s elementary schools to address declining enrollment and financial challenges.

The plan stipulates that the new school will at first operate out of two campuses.

Preschool through fifth-grade students will attend St. Cecilia regardless of whether they previously attended Holy Spirit or Our Lady Star of the Sea.

Middle schoolers will be sent to Trinity Catholic Middle School until a renovated portion of the Trinity High School building is ready in 2018. Younger students will then relocate to the middle school.

