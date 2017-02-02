Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in electricity

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The pastor of a Connecticut church has been charged with stealing about $8,000 worth of electricity.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bishop William Marshall, pastor of City of Life Worship and Deliverance Center in Bridgeport, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Marshall, who was released on a promise to appear in court, did not return calls for comment.

Authorities say investigators for United Illuminating Co. had checked a meter at a building where Marshall was operating a barbershop in October. Police say even though power to the barbershop had been disconnected in 2013 for failure to pay a $4,000 bill, it appeared that electricity was still being delivered.

Investigators say the meter had been illegally reconnected, powering the barbershop but not registering the service on the meter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.