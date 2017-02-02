Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in electricity

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The pastor of a Connecticut church has been charged with stealing about $8,000 worth of electricity.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bishop William Marshall, pastor of City of Life Worship and Deliverance Center in Bridgeport, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Marshall, who was released on a promise to appear in court, did not return calls for comment.

Authorities say investigators for United Illuminating Co. had checked a meter at a building where Marshall was operating a barbershop in October. Police say even though power to the barbershop had been disconnected in 2013 for failure to pay a $4,000 bill, it appeared that electricity was still being delivered.

Investigators say the meter had been illegally reconnected, powering the barbershop but not registering the service on the meter.

