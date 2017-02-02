Car crashes into pole, causing delays in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police warned to expect delays on Monday morning, after they say a car crashed into a utility pole on Main Street.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Rocky Hill police warned of a crash in the area of 2843 Main Street, that had left a utility pole damaged.

Police tell News 8 that the crash occurred overnight around 2:50 a.m. The driver told police that he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

Police say he was uninjured, and there are no pending charges.

In a statement, police said to expect delays and closures in the area of School and West Streets, as crews with Frontier work to replace the pole.

There is no detour established, but police are asking those in the area to “take an alternate route.”