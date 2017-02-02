Car crashes into pole, causing delays in Rocky Hill

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police warned to expect delays on Monday morning, after they say a car crashed into a utility pole on Main Street.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Rocky Hill police warned of a crash in the area of 2843 Main Street, that had left a utility pole damaged.

Police tell News 8 that the crash occurred overnight around 2:50 a.m. The driver told police that he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

Police say he was uninjured, and there are no pending charges.

In a statement, police said to expect delays and closures in the area of School and West Streets, as crews with Frontier work to replace the pole.

There is no detour established, but police are asking those in the area to “take an alternate route.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s