Connecticut Groundhog Chuckles predicts early spring

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Groundhog Day and our Connecticut Groundhog Chuckles has predicted an early spring!

News 8’s Ryan Kristafer was in Manchester where Chuckles did not see her shadow.

The Lutz Children’s Museum is the home of the official Connecticut state groundhog where hundreds of people gather each year on Groundhog Day to hear her prediction.

The museum says that this groundhog is named Connecticut Chuckles VIII. They say she is approximately five years old and has lived at the museum since she was discovered injured and orphaned as a baby. After her doctor determined that she would not be able to survive in the wild, she began a new career in meteorology.

 

