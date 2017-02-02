Connecticut school working with NASA

Milford, Conn. (WTNH)- The work of some local high school students is really taking off. A class at Platt Tech in Milford is making parts that will end up on the International Space Station.

The students in the precision machining class are getting a visit from their boss. See, they work for NASA. Kind of. Through a program called HUNCH (High schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) the class is making parts that will end up traveling to space.

“It’s unbelieveable,” said Platt Tech senior Connor Moore. “It’s actually incredible, and I told my parents and they can’t even comprehend what I’m doing in here at all.”

Parents not comprehending is not surprising. The computer-driven systems these students are learning are cutting edge. They are learning techniques that even long-time professional machinists don’t know because it’s so new. That is kind of the idea. These students have the ability to make parts that are crafted to the standards to the space program.

“That we will use to build what’s called a single stowage locker, and that locker will hold an experiment from some payload developer across the U.S., and it will go to the International Space Station,” explained Stacy Hale, the director of NASA’s HUNCH program.

Which suddenly makes precision machining class not only very important, but pretty cool, too. Before the parts leave Platt, every student involved will sign them, so it’s like a piece of them will be heading into space, too.