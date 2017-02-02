Detergent pod-related injuries up among preschool-aged children

(WTNH) — New data suggests more preschool-aged children are suffering injuries from laundry detergent pods.

Laundry detergent pods have become something that is used on a large scale. They are dis-solvable pouches that contain enough laundry detergent for a single use. The Journal of the American Medical Association for Ophthalmology says there are reports of pod-related injuries in preschool-aged children that include: poisoning, choking and burns. Officials believe this pattern may be partially due to the products’ colorful packaging and candy-like appearance.

Between January of 2010 and December of 2015, there were 1201 laundry detergent pod-related ocular burns among children aged 3 to 4-years-old. The number of chemical burns in preschool-aged children associated with the laundry detergent pods increased from 12 instances in 2012 to 480 instances in 2015. Chemical ocular injuries from the laundry detergent pods increased from 0.8% of all burns in 2012 to 26% of all burns in 2015. According to officials, the burn victims were 54.4% males and 45.6% females and patients were predominantly white and non-Hispanic. Nearly 84.9% (1020 instances) of these injuries happened at home. All patients were treated and released from emergency departments in hospitals.

Officials say the injuries most often occurred when children were handling the pods and the contents squirted into one or both of their eyes or when the pod contents leaked onto their hands and a burn resulted from subsequent hand-eye contact.