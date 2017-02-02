DICK’S Sporting Goods hiring in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — DICK’S Sporting Goods has announced that it is hiring for its Norwalk, CT store location.

The company says it will fill approximately 95 full-time, part-time and temporary associate positions for its new location opening in March. That new location on 444 Connecticut Ave was the site of the former Sports Authority store, which is being converted to a DICK’S Sporting Goods. The store is planning to hold a three-day grand opening celebration, complete with giveaways and special appearances in-store. More details of the grand opening will be available in the coming weeks.

For more info on jobs, visit: dickssportinggoods.jobs

