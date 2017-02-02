Drought Status Improving in Connecticut

Slight improvement in the drought status across Connecticut from this mornings update from the United States Drought Monitor. With the recent rain/snow this past week, it was expected to improve. 100% of the state is still considered to be in a moderate drought. However, the extreme category is down from 41% to 38% and the severe category is down from 78% to 76%. There are a few snow showers in the forecast throughout the day today, this won’t do much to make a dent in the deficit but hey, anything helps! 🙂

How about looking into the future?

Friday and Saturday we stay dry but once again there are some snow showers in the forecast for Sunday, but not too much. Our focus in now Tuesday/Wednesday of next week where we could be looking at a significant storm that features rain, ice and snow. A wintry mess if you ask me!

610prcp new Drought Status Improving in Connecticut

To look back, January actually did see above average precipitation and long term models are hinting at a more active February as well. I attached two graphics, both from the Climate Prediction Center. The top one shows a more than 40% chance of above average precipitation from Feb 7th-11th. Included in that time period is the potential storm next Tuesday/Wednesday that we’ll be watching.

Beyond that, the bottom graphic shows Feb 11th-24th which is also showing above average precipitation. Things are not only looking up for winter lovers, but also for everyone on wells!

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

wk34prcp Drought Status Improving in Connecticut

 

