East Hartford Man Facing Drug Charges

By Published:
East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hartford police say they’ve busted a drug operation in town.  They got a tip that Carlos Quiles was dealing narcotics from his home at 56 Amy Drive.  They say their investigation corroborated that information.  Officers watched Quiles, and the surveillance led to a traffic stop.  Quiles was taken into custody.  Police found crack cocaine and marijuana on him, along with a gun.  A subsequent search turned up more guns, drugs, and the kind of scales associated with a major drug operation.  Quiles is now facing several charges.

 

