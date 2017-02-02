East Hartford Man Facing Drug Charges

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hartford police say they’ve busted a drug operation in town. They got a tip that Carlos Quiles was dealing narcotics from his home at 56 Amy Drive. They say their investigation corroborated that information. Officers watched Quiles, and the surveillance led to a traffic stop. Quiles was taken into custody. Police found crack cocaine and marijuana on him, along with a gun. A subsequent search turned up more guns, drugs, and the kind of scales associated with a major drug operation. Quiles is now facing several charges.

Advertisement