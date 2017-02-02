Esty, Meriden mosque leader attend National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty (CT-5) and the leader of a Mosque in Meriden, attended the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Imam Malik, who attended the breakfast as Esty’s guest, is the Regional Imam for the Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden, CT. Esty and Malik have issued a joint statement following the National Prayer Breakfast.

“Today’s National Prayer Breakfast, attended by people of all faiths and backgrounds, is an occasion to look past our differences and celebrate all that unites us as human beings. Now more than ever, our country must stay true to the values that have defined us – justice, empathy, and compassion. We see from the shooting at our Mosque in Meriden and the recent one in Quebec that words matter and can have deadly and lethal consequences.

“We are deeply concerned with the implications of the President’s recent executive orders. Targeting all Muslims in select Muslim-majority countries amounts to a religious test for entry into the United States. Fashioning policy around a single community or faith is not consistent with American values. American Muslims must play – and have played – a central role in combating extremism in all its forms. To drive a wedge between Muslims and the rest of America is not only immoral and unjust; it risks alienating families and communities across the country that play an integral role in our nation’s fight against terrorism.

“Let us work together on a path forward that is fair and balanced, that keeps our nation safe, and that stays true to our American values. Let us work together to enrich ourselves and each other through education, which empowers us to embrace both our extraordinary diversity and our common humanity. Building communities centered on empathy, compassion, and respect requires more than talking about those values; it requires living those values, day in and day out, even when it’s not easy.”