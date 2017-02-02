Groundhog Day! How accurate is it?

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Once a year, Americans around the Country rely on Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog who resides in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to deliver a long term forecast whether or not winter will stick around. Every year on February 2 at sunrise, which is 7:25 AM this morning, Phil comes out of his home in the ground and checks for his shadow.

If Phil comes out and he sees his shadow, it’s supposed to mean that there are six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, it means spring is just around the corner. Most often, Phil does see his shadow.

This has been going on for the past 130 years. 102 times he’s seen his shadow, 18 times he hasn’t seen his shadow (including 2016) and there’s been 10 years where there was no recording.

Phil doesn’t have the best track record either. Looking back at history, the National Climatic Data Center conducted a study and found that the groundhog was only right 39% of the time. Considering the critter has a 50/50 chance of being correct, one might expect better accuracy.

Over the years, Phil has seen his shadow nearly 87% of the time, so the odds are for six more weeks of winter. No matter how much of an expert Phil may be, we all know spring officially starts on March 20th and if you’re counting with me, that’s 46 more days!

Not interested in driving to Pennsylvania? Well, I have two options for you.

Here’s a live stream link to watch Phil come out of his home to see his shadow You can also drive to Manchester, Connecticut and watch our groundhog “Chuckles” to see if she see her shadow. Here’s the location: The Lutz Children’s Museum at 247 South Main Street. The area is open to the public at 6 AM, sunrise is at 7:01 AM

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone