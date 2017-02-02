Guilford company ready to make Patriots championship shirts

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New England Patriots win on Sunday will mean big business for one Guilford company.

Zuse Inc. prints t-shirts, and if Brady and the gang with a fifth title, they’ll have the honor of making the official championship shirt.

“We’ll be big Patriots fans on Sunday, hoping that they bring another title back to New England here and we get to print a lot of shirts for them,” said Jesse Mahon, sales manager at Zuse Inc.

They print shirts for accounts of all sizes, from local athletic leagues to cruise lines.

“You start with a film which comes down from one of our graphics department people,” Mahon said. “From there, the film is actually burned into mesh which shoots your screen. From there, you drop ink in the screens and you have a pair of guys here that actually load up each shirt onto the press one at a time and send them around to get the ink put on them.”

Should the Patriots win Sunday, a crew of 25 or 30 people will come in Sunday night to print shirts for the champions.

“It’s very upbeat. There’s a lot of coffee going around to keep everybody on their toes,” Mahon said. “Each year is a little crazy in and of itself. Whenever we have to come back into work at midnight or one in the morning and stay up for 20 or 24 hours straight, it’s a little bit taxing for everybody, but we’re fortunate that our sport teams keep on winning and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”

