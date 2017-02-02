Hartford Boat Show 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Now in its 48th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, sport and ski boats, sailboats, personal watercraft, paddle boats and boards in addition to fishing gear and tackle, marinas and boatyards, other marine services and boating accessories.

In addition to boats and personal watercraft, the Hartford Boat Show really does have something for everyone to see, including the ‘softer side of boating.” The show will feature many new exhibitors with some making their first or only appearance at a New England boat show in the ‘lifestyle’ or soft goods’ product category. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the hottest styles in boating apparel, jewelry, décor, and accessories associated with boating.

Produced by the Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA) the show is open to the public February 9-12, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention Center, and will feature over 150 exhibitors, 250 boats and watercraft, as well as educational seminars, boating personality appearances, and demonstration areas.

Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA): The CMTA is a not-for-profit trade association representing boating and related marine industries throughout Connecticut, from the Long Island Sound to the state’s rivers and lakes. Founded in 1954, the CMTA has over 330 member businesses and is dedicated to the well-being of the industry by promoting the interests of recreational boating, improving industry condition, monitoring legislative and regulatory issues, and advancing boating education throughout the state.

For more information you can visit www.boatct.com and www.hartfordboatshow.com