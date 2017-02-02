Hartford man sentenced to 49 years in Craigslist killing

Associated Press logo By Published:
Rashad Moon appears in court.
Rashad Moon appears in court.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man convicted of orchestrating the robbery and murder of a man during the prospective sale of two Craigslist items has been sentenced to 49 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports 25-year-old Rashad Moon told a Hartford Superior Court judge Wednesday that he was sorry about the shooting but maintained his innocence. Moon was found guilty in December of felony murder and other offenses.

Related: Hartford man convicted of murder in Craigslist killing

Prosecutors say Marvin Mathis fatally shot Felix DeJesus, of Cromwell, as he was waiting to meet a potential buyer in May 2013 in Hartford.

Prosecutors say Moon set up the robbery and got Mathis to carry out the crime. Charges are pending against Mathis. His attorney has said Mathis has a range of intellectual and psychiatric issues.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s