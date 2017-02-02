How to know if you’re suffering from “Facebook Fatigue”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Social media has become a big part of our lives. Most people are on it every day, especially Facebook. But for some people it’s become too much to handle and they’re calling it “Facebook Fatigue.”

Here are some questions for you:

Have the political posts, the rants, the arguments and never-ending attacks become too much for you to handle?

Have you had to block family or friends from your newsfeed?

Or even think about deactivating your Facebook all together?

I’m certainly no doctor but if you answered yes to everything I just asked, let me be the first to diagnose you with “Facebook Fatigue.” Yes, it is a real thing. And you are not alone. Some people are having to take time off the social media site because of all the negativity. Even delete it from their phones because it’s become too much to handle.

We went through almost two years of a contentious election.The outcome left Americans with a laundry list of emotions. From happiness and relief, to fear and sadness. People then taking to Facebook, many of them venting their frustrations and their dismay. In turn, people weighing in, giving their view point. That often erupts into some pretty heated conversation which gets personal at times.

To make matters worse, a lot of fake news is being reported. People are posting links to stories that are not from credible sites. Often times the information is false and it’s getting shared and taken as fact.

“Fake news can cause quite a bit of fatigue or anxiety as well. And what we are doing here at Quinnipiac is be good consumers of news, understand who is the author or the source, what about the source, is it a credible source? Has the news become triangulated, so I think once we become better consumers of news we can minimize that fatigue and know what to attend to and what not to,” said Prof. Katie Place, Quinnipiac University.

Of course, many of the attacks have ramped up in recent weeks. Supporters on both sides going after one another. Defending or criticizing President Trump since he came into office. The totality of everything is taking a toll on people.

Experts say if that’s how you feel, maybe it is a good idea to take a break from Facebook. And maybe one day we’ll go back to those glorious days when our newsfeeds were full of selfies and people giving minute by minute accounts of their life.