I-84 west reopens in Middlebury after car fire

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– I-84 westbound has reopened in Middlebury after it was closed due to a car fire Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-84 westbound was closed between exits 17 and 16 due to a motor vehicle fire. The left lane reopened to traffic first, but now all lanes have reopened. The fire was reported around 8:05 a.m.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time.

News 8 received a Report It video of the fire at exit 16 in the video above.