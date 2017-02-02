January Weather Recap

By Published:
Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The first month of 2017 has come and gone! Some would said quickly and very uneventful, especially in the weather department. But how has this month match up to previous January’s. Was it all that abnormal? Let’s take a look:

Shoreline:

Average temperature: 36.9F (Warmest January on record for the shoreline)

24 days with temperatures above normal

7 days with temperatures below normal

5 days with measurable snow

11 inches of snow (3.3″ above normal)

15 days with measurable rain (including 5 days of snow)

3.28 inches of rain (.28″ above normal)

Warmest temperature: 56F on January 13th

Coldest temperatures: 9F on January 9th

Inland:

Average temperature: 32.7F (5th Warmest January on record for inland)

24 days with temperatures above normal

7 days with temperatures below normal

5 days with measurable snow

8.3 inches of snow (1.9″ below normal)

14 days with measurable rain (including 5 days of snow)

3.49 inches of rain (.26″ above normal)

Warmest temperature: 56F on January 12th

Coldest temperatures: 1F on January 10th

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

