“Lost at Sea” special on Nathan Carman to air Friday

(WTNH) — “Lost at Sea: Mystery or Murder?” That’s the name of a special which will air Friday night on ABC’s 20/20.

The special focuses on an in-depth investigation into Nathan Carman, the young man who went on a fishing trip in the Atlantic with his mother Linda in September. Something happened on board, he was rescued, but his mother was never found.

Nathan was the last person to see her. He has seen loss before, his grandfather was murdered in 2013, that case has never been solved.

“I love my mother,” said Nathan.

It’s a compelling story of loss and survival, but is it also something more?

Nathan adamantly insists he’s innocent. He says when the police came to interview him, he never tried to hide his hard drive or GPS.

“If they had asked me, Nathan can we look at your hard drive, or Nathan can we have your GPS, at that time when they were in my apartment, my answer would have been sure, gladly you can take it. But they didn’t,” said Nathan.

This special episode of 20/20 “Lost at Sea: Mystery or Murder?” will air Friday night at 10 p.m. on News 8.