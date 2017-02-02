Malloy working to add a lane, in both directions, along I-95

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy has now successfully appropriated over $2 million to start the wheels turning on a project so pricey that no one will even speculate on how many billions it will cost; adding a lane in both directions of the entire length of Interstate 95.

Where there are now three lanes there would be four. Where there are now four lanes there would be five. One study will look at the potential project from New Haven to Greenwich. A second from New Haven to Stonington.

“The current state of I-95, particularly in Fairfield County, through New Haven County and then in the area of our eastern seashore, are gigantic impediments to job growth in our state,” said Malloy.

He says this doesn’t mean cutting back on improvements to Metro-North or on expanding bus service. In fact, money has also just been approved for improvements to stations on the New Haven and Danbury lines. He says this is about the “physical reality of I-95.”

“We do not have the capacity on that road system to meet the demands of the state currently and it is a major blockage with respect to economic development,” said Malloy.

The D.O.T. has already researched and determined that even in thickly settled New Haven and Fairfield County, the state does own enough land to do this in about 80 percent of the I-95 corridor.

The study was done in connection with researching electronic tolling on I-95 to manage congestion with pricing.

“We looked at options for the existing lanes and; and tolling a single lane, creating a ‘hot’ lane, or essentially then adding a lane and tolling only it and tolling it all,” said D.O.T. Commissioner James Redeker.

The Governor continues to evade answering questions about imposing electronic tolling, but this kind of project is the kind that the federal government advocates. The kind that’s been done in New Jersey and Massachusetts and soon for trucks in Rhode Island.