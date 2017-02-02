Dominican to be deported for 12-year-old theft conviction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man whose wife and daughter are seriously ill has been taken into custody in Connecticut for deportation to the Dominican Republic because of a 12-year-old conviction for stealing a purse.

Domingo Ferreira appeared Thursday in federal court in Hartford. It wasn’t clear when he would be deported. The 44-year-old East Hartford resident came to the U.S. 30 years ago and had a green card.

Ferreira’s wife, Diane, and three adult children were born in the U.S.

The Journal Inquirer reports that she has an inoperable brain tumor and his 23-year-old daughter, Baceida, recently underwent chemotherapy for possible liver or pancreatic cancer.

Ferreira came under scrutiny from immigration officials years ago when someone stole his identity and committed several crimes.

Family and friends gathered Thursday to support him.