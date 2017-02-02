Man in critical condition after being shot 7 times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a man was shot seven times.

The Hartford Police Department was alerted Wednesday night by a gunshot detecting device about shots fired in the area of Barbour street and Judson Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot seven times in the legs and torso. The victim is 23-years-old, but police are not yet releasing his name.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police are now investigating what lead up to the shooting.