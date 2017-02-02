Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Milford



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s ninth medical marijuana dispensary is officially open for business. The Arrow Alternative Care #2 Dispensary began accepting patients on Monday.

The facility is located on West River Street in a commercial zone that borders a residential neighborhood. Since plans for the dispensary were first announced, neighbors have been vocal about wanting the business to go elsewhere.

“There’s kids playing on the sidewalk. There’s people walking their dog and everybody’s getting together because we’re not against this we just feel strongly that this is not the right place for it,” said John Szewczul back in March of last year.

Today, News 8 learned that the family who lived in the house across the street from the dispensary relocated a few months ago and neighbors say many people are still uncomfortable with the dispensary.

“Just because it’s marijuana so that put some red flags up,” said one man who lives nearby. “People are worried about traffic. Nobody knows how many cars are gonna be coming in and out of here on a daily basis. It’s only been a few days now but it doesn’t seem too bad yet but that could change. Who knows?”

Another big concern among those closest to the building, security cameras.

“Of course they have to have security, but they seem to be possibly pointing into yards and my neighbors have children and they’re not happy about that,” he said.

One woman whose property sits next to the parking lot says they’re asking the dispensary to replace and raise the fence in an effort to give them more privacy.

Looking back, residents say they tried to stop it as best they could, but now they must learn to live with it.

“Once everybody heard it was a possibility we knew it was gonna happen no matter what,” said the man.

News 8 reached out the owner of the dispensary for comment, but the call was not returned.