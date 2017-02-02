Middletown couple arrested on multiple drug charges

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown Police arrested a man and woman on a string of drug charges Wednesday morning. According to police, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the Grove Street apartment of Juan Pagan-Rivera his girlfriend, Lourdes Torreira, and a 3-year-old juvenile. Inside the apartment they found raw heroin, 57 bags of heroin packaged for sale, marijuana, morphine and oxycodone pills. Both Pagan-Rivera and Torreira face a number of charges, including risk of injury to a minor. The couple also lives within 1500 feet and a day car and elementary school.

