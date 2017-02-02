Middletown woman arrested for illegally collecting unemployment benefits

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Middletown woman has been charged for fraudulently collecting more than $23,000 in unemployment benefits.

The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice says 45 year old Teri Bell is charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud,

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Bell under-reported the wages she earned between July 2010 through February 2014.

If convicted of the charges she could face from one to twenty years in prison and more than $15,000 in fines.

