New Haven firefighter killed in New Britain crash

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
- FILE - New Haven Fire Engine (WTNH)
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The man who died in a New Britain car crash Thursday morning has been identified as a New Haven firefighter.

The New Britain Fire Department says crews were called in when Yabey Oppenheime, 37, of Hartford, hit an utility pole on Black Rock Avenue around 1:16 a.m. Oppenheime was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the passenger, Jeffrey K. Oneil, 37, of New Britain, was pronounced dead at the scene by New Britain EMS personnel. The head of the New Haven firefighters union tells News 8 that Oneil was a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department.

Thursday afternoon, New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston issued the following statement as news spread of O’Neil’s death.

Firefighter O’Neil showed himself to be a dedicated fire safety professional, a quick study in fire science, and a well-liked, highly regarded member of Engine Company 17 at the East Grand fire station – his presence will be sorely missed. On behalf of the entire New Haven Fire Department I extend condolences to his family, with an assurance his well-deserved place in this department will not soon be forgotten.”

Other fire departments issued condolence messages to O’Neil’s family, as well as his fellow firefighters.

The Meriden Fire Department tweeted, “We offer our thoughts and prayers to FF O’Niel’s family and friends and our brothers from the IAFF Local 825”.

The New Britain Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, responded to process the scene and continue the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are urging anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

