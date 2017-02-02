New Haven smash and grabs caught on camera



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A brazen smash and grab caught on camera. The video shows the burglar donning a Cowboys jacket walks up to Odd Bin’s Bottle Shop on Whitney Avenue smashing the front window with a huge rock.

“I saw the guy with the big brick. He smashed two times and just grabbed the bottle,” said Ajit Patel, the owner Odd Bin’s Bottle Shop in New Haven.

After two quick hits the suspect reached through the broken window for the biggest bottle.

“He must have known the price of that wine otherwise he wouldn’t do it for $5 or $2,” said Patel.

In just seconds, the thief takes off with a 3-Liter Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel. The price tag? $250. The front window wasn’t the only damage. The bottles of wine on the shelf were crushed.

“There was a jar full of corks it came down and fell and smashed all the labels of all the wines too,” said Patel.

This wasn’t the suspects first time he made an entrance.

“He came in just took my wine and left,” said Shital Patel the owner of Chapel West Wine and Liquor.

Police said the same brazen thief broke into Chapel West Wine & Liquors hurling a huge rock through the front. He reaches in and grabs over a dozen bottles of wine.

“So around 10-12 bottles he take it,” said Patel.

Minutes later he casually walked through the door. Not shy he did little to cover his face and grabbed more wine before taking off.

Officers say they caught up with the suspect. He was later charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief, however, police have not released his identity. According to New Haven police, the suspect already had outstanding warrants.