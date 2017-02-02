Physicians’ group wins UConn human rights award

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A physicians’ group that has worked to document war crimes around the world and prevent atrocities has been named the winner of a human rights award from the University of Connecticut.

The New York-based Physicians for Human Rights advocacy organization was announced Thursday as the recipient of the Thomas J. Dodd Prize in International Justice and Human Rights at UConn’s Thomas J. Dodd Research Center.

The group uses science, clinical medicine and research to document torture and other crimes against humanity.

The award is named for the former U.S. senator and Nuremburg prosecutor. His son, former U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd, said the group is a fearless defender of the most vulnerable victims of abuses.

The prize includes a $100,000 award and a bronze bust of Sen. Thomas J. Dodd.

