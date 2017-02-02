Police make arrest in East Hartford Krauszer’s shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested the man they say shot a man outside of the East Hartford Krauszer’s over the weekend.

East Hartford police arrested 27-year-old Alphonso Clarke of Hartford for the shooting of 25-year-old Greg Beaufort. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Krauszer’s at 468 Main Street where they found Beaufort suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Police say Beaufort is still hospitalized.

Clarke is charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of firearms and second-degree breach of peace.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Friday.