Sharon man arrested on child pornography charges

By Published:
Donald Simmons (Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)
Donald Simmons (Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Sharon has been arrested after he was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Police say 58-year-old Donald Simmons of Sharon was arrested on Thursday after a lengthy investigation.

Connecticut State Police say the Western District Major Crime Detectives in North Canaan were assigned to assist adult probation officers with suspicious images that were found on Simmons’ computer while he was still on probation. After what police are calling a lengthy investigation, they confirmed that Simmons was in possession of 116 still images of child pornography. Police confirmed the images with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Simmons is being charged with possession of child pornography.

 

