Shipping policies: who’s getting you the best deal?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/ABC) Walmart this week rolled out new shipping policies to compete with internet giant Amazon. It’s a sign of the times as more and more retailers are being forced to lower their prices and fees to compete.

Now you may be wondering what’s better for your wallet. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with a look at who’s offering what.

Retailers are on notice as more and more drop prices to compete with each other for the better shipping policy. That’s nothing but good news for you and now we’re taking a closer look at where you’ll get the most bang for your buck! Attention online shoppers, Walmart is changing the game. Now offering free two-day shipping to everyone. The only catch, you have to spend a minimum of $35.

Here’s a closer look at the money:

A giant tide laundry detergent was listed at $8.97 on Walmart’s site and $19.45 on Amazon Prime.

Keurig coffee pods were $37.95 at Walmart, compared to $31.21 with Amazon Prime, but on Amazon you’ll have to pay $99 a year if you want two day shipping

Money.com also compared retailers with free shipping and no minimum but don’t get to you very fast.

It picked Target as its favorite because when you use your store card you get 5% back on purchases and free shipping on most orders. L.L. Bean, Nordstrom and Kate Spade have free shipping on all orders, no minimum, but it is usually standard shipping which takes longer. Either way the competition is heating up.

Experts say many household items will be cheaper on Walmart, but amazon has other perks outside of shopping. Streaming entertainment for example. Many people have cancelled their Hulu and Netflix accounts because they’re getting everything they need with the prime membership.