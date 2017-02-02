Snow and rain likely in the middle of next week

You can expect a quiet and cold weather pattern through the weekend. The only chance of any precipitation is a few flurries Sunday afternoon and evening. Dry weather continues early next week before a storm moves from the Midwest into the Northeastern U.S. in the midweek. It’s still early, but the consensus computer model forecast track of the storm is not favorable for all snow in Connecticut. In fact, the odds continue to favor more rain than snow along the Shoreline, with snow and mixed precipitation hanging on a little longer inland.

The storm will come in two phases. The first batch of precipitation arrives on Tuesday when there will be a cold air source to the north of Connecticut. It’s likely that it will begin as snow statewide, but a change to rain after around an inch of snow accumulates seems likely at the Shoreline. An early approximation for inland locations is for 1-3″ of snow, with a slight chance of 3-6″ in far northern Connecticut. Of course, this is still a five-day forecast, and there could be big changes this weekend.

The early outlook is for at least an inch of snow in most of CT before any rain/mix gets involved on Tuesday
There is a much lower probability of 3" of snow
The second phase of the storm will likely be much warmer and wet on Wednesday as a storm cuts to the northwest of New England. The temperature may spike into the 50s with a gusty southerly wind. Steady rain is likely for at least a few hours. It will not be a super-soaker, but a decent dose of rain is likely.

The storm track favors rain on Wednesday
There is a better than 50/50 chance of at least a half-inch of precipitation in the middle of next week
Cold air returns in the wake of the storm late next workweek. It will likely be colder than normal for a few days, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

