Stonington parents upset popular book is no longer part of curriculum



STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Some parents in Stonington are upset that their children will not be reading a popular book in their eighth grade language arts class this year. Animal Farm by George Orwell is a story about pigs who take over a farm and a dictatorship develops.

Students at Mystic Middle School have been reading the book for more than twenty years.

Parents spoke out at a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday night.

Some parents had heard the book was banned and had reached out to the school. Many had read the book and were shocked when they heard their children wouldn’t be reading it in class.

“[My son] came home and said Animal Farm is banned,” said Penny Bodle. “I happen to be a Ph.D. candidate in English literature. It was like he lit a bomb and threw it into my kitchen.”

Superintendent Van Riley says something a teacher said was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. He says teachers are free to appropriately use the books of their choice.

“He’s welcome to use it, other teachers are welcome to use it,” said Riley. “That’s where we are right now. It’s never been banned. It’s never been discouraged.”

Riley says English teachers come up with a list of the main the books they think each student needs to read. Teachers are free to assign other books as well. Animal Farm is not one of the main books, but parents say their children had expected to read it.

“When [my daughter] came home she was disappointed,” said Millie Donovan. “But we had a conversation, we sat down, and I said the book is available to you.”

Some parents don’t think the school was upfront with them about this. They say they reached out to educators with their concerns but did not hear back. However, they do think the school does deserve credit for something important.

“We’ve got 13 year-old kids who are clamoring to read a book – not to play Assassins Creed – to read Animal Farm,” said Bodle.

If the Board of Education does choose to take further action it would have to do so next Thursday, since that’s the next regular meeting.