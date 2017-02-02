Study: Americans hate the Patriots, rooting for the Falcons

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a news conference prior to a team practice in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the Super Bowl just several days away, football fans are coming together to hate on the New England Patriots.

A new study finds that 53% of Americans want the Patriots to lose in Sunday’s big game to the Atlanta Falcons. An analyst for Public Policy Polling, which conducted the study, said people are generally tired of the Patriots always winning.

Lisa Stephens of Paxton told WWLP, despite their success, the team has overcome years of obstacles; “They don’t know the hell we’ve been through where we went without a winning season and watched some pretty poor football, so I think they should be happy for us.”

Despite the unfavorable results, the poll found that 52% of fans think the Patriots will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

