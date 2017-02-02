Teen pleads no contest in crash that killed 2 passengers

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager who authorities say drove a stolen car and crashed into a utility pole in 2015, killing two passengers, has pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges.

Court records obtained Wednesday by the Republican-American show that 18-year-old Luis Quinones entered the pleas in Waterbury Superior Court in the deaths of 13-year-old Neibor Luzuriaga and 15-year-old Sajanae Winfrey.

Records show that Quinones will be sentenced to 15 years in prison on March 10 under the plea deal.

Authorities say Quinones was 17 when he stole the vehicle and went joyriding. The vehicle hit a pole and split in half. Luzuriaga and Winfrey were ejected from the vehicle. Police say Quinones fled the scene.

Winfrey was pronounced dead at the scene. Luzuriaga later succumbed to his injuries.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s