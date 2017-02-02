Trump reviews case of Navy man who shot illegal sub photos

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The conviction of a Navy sailor who took photos of classified areas inside a submarine is getting a new look from the Trump administration.

An attorney for Kristian Saucier, who is serving a one-year prison sentence, says he was encouraged by President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser to seek a pardon. Trump has said he is reviewing the case.

Saucier pleaded guilty last year to unauthorized detention of defense information for taking the photos inside the USS Alexandria when it was in Groton, Connecticut, in 2009. In pleading for leniency, he argued the prosecution was driven by sensitivity about classified information amid the scandal involving Hillary Clinton‘s emails.

Saucier has said he merely wanted mementos, but federal prosecutors said he was a disgruntled sailor who put national security at risk by taking the photos.

