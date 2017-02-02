Watching Tuesday For “Some” Snow

Many of you have been posting and asking when we will see more snow? There is a possibility on Tuesday of next week. The GFS model as depicted above, shows snow to start followed by a change to ice and then over to all rain from south to north. Accumulation likely before any changeover!

The European model as of the overnight run, was also indicating some accumulating snow before any changeover!

The mild air does look to win out going through Wednesday and a good soaking rain is expected. It’s early, but we will continue to watch this as we get closer!

Colder temperatures return for the last half of next week! -Gil