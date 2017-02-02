West Haven man sentenced for having illegal gun

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- A West Haven man was sentenced to three years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing firearms.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Rohan A. James-Dennie was stopped in 2015 for driving erratically which led to State Police to find a .380 caliber handgun that was reported stolen during a burglary in 2013, almost one-half kilogram of marijuana and over $3,400 in cash in his car.

James-Dennie was stopped again on January 2 in 2016 and during a search of the car a .22 caliber loaded handgun was found, more then 200 grams of marijuana and nearly $5,000 in cash.

James-Dennie was arrested for both instances and was released on bond.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center issued a statewide “Officer Safety” notification after James-Dennie posted on his Facebook page saying, “We need to just start shooting cops RS that’s the only way…” on July 7, 2016.

The day after, James-Dennie was arrested and at the time of his arrest had $3,500 in cash and three grams of marijuana in his pocket.

James-Dennie pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance on October 11, 2016.