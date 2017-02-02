What’s Brewing: Groundhog Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Will Spring be coming early this year?

Connecticut’s own groundhog Chuckles did not see her shading, indicating that spring will be coming early this year. But Punxsutawney Phil did see a shadow, so we will have to wait in order to see which was correct.

Beyonce fans are rejoicing because the singer is pregnant with twins.

One couple found love from the tragic Boston Marathon.

Take a look at this North Carolina teacher who has a different handshake with every student in his class.

Can these rhinos predict who will win the Super Bowl this weekend?

