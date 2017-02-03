1 of 3 people charged in Sterling teen murder expected in court

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the three people charged in the murder of a Sterling teen will appear in court today.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Weismore will make his way to court on Friday under accusations of killing Sterling teen Todd (T.J.) Allen.

Weismore led police to Allen’s body on Lahio Road in Sterling in the beginning of January.

Allen went missing the day after Christmas, after he was last seen riding his dirt bike in the woods near his home.

Weismore told Police he was going to sell Allen marijuana. He claimed Allen didn’t have money, but instead had a gun which he pointed at Weismore. That’s when Weismore said he stabbed Allen several times.

Police made a second arrest in the case at the end of January. Dustin Warren of Sterling was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer.

A third arrest in relation to the murder was made shortly after the second. Police say 19-year-old David Howard of Sterling is facing the same charges as Warren.

The incident remains under investigation.