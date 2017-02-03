A Cold Weekend-Stormy Next Week

A cold and mainly dry pattern setting up for the weekend!

Temperatures will be close to where they should be for this time of the year. The wind will make it feel colder today with a chill midday-afternoon in the 20s. The evening commute will be dry and cold too!





A weak disturbance could trigger a few flurries on Sunday! No issues for your “Big Game” parties scheduled. A dusting in a few towns would be the worst case scenario. Dry weather to start next week on Monday.

A storm that will create severe weather in the Southeast will head our way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold air in place will promote a period of snow at the start. Just as we have seen with so many storms this Winter, this one too will change to ice and eventually rain. There could be some school issues Tuesday morning. A wide variety of temperatures may happen as a front gets draped across the state. This could keep ice going longer across the interior as the shoreline ends up with mostly rain. Changes are likely with the track as high pressure builds to the north of New England.

Check in over the weekend for updates and on our StormTeam 8 App! -Gil