Author Jason Goldberg: Prison Break

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “Prison Break” is a #1 International bestselling book on SELF-Leadership.

Jason Goldberg is an entrepreneur, international speaker, trainer, coach, author & host. He now blends his love of personal growth and comedy with his speaking. While training and coaching to help people open their minds and transform their lives and businesses.

After spending over a decade in a successful information technology career, Jason left the corporate world to launch an award-winning transportation start-up followed by cofounding and serving as CEO for a tech firm in partnership with NASA to commercialize technology from the space shuttle program.

Jason’s goal is not to simply give more information, but instead to help people experience true transformation while having fun at the same time.

