Barnum Ave. in Stratford reopens after crash involving police car

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police have reopened Barnum Avenue after an accident involving a police cruiser Friday morning.

Police say the major accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and California Street.

Stratford Police tweeted a picture showing a police car with damage to the front passenger side. They also tweeted a picture of another car showing damage to the entire front.

Police say they will be investigating the accident.

Stratford Police tweeted shortly before noon that Barnum Avenue had reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

