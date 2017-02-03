Blumenthal & Murphy: Grave concerns about Gorsuch

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy say the Supreme Court nomination will be one of the most important decisions they ever make. Both of Connecticut’s Democratic U.S. Senators said Friday that they will block the nomination of Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court unless they are certain he is not out of the main stream of legal thinking.

“I have grave and serious concerns about whether he, in fact, is in the main stream,” said Sen. Blumenthal at a State Capitol news conference Friday. Sen. Murphy added, “There are a number of judicial opinions he has written which suggest he may end up trying to legislate from the bench.”

No one disputes that Judge Gorsuch has a very impressive resume but he has ten years of legal opinions that the Senators are going over. Blumenthal and Murphy feel some of Gorsuch’s legal opinions can be interpreted as showing antipathy to privacy rights, including women’s health care and health and safety in the workplace.

“He has made some very troubling decisions suggesting that corporations have more rights than people do,” Murphy said.

Both Senators also claim that this rugged scrutiny has nothing to do with the Republicans failure to give President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland a hearing or up or down vote.

They both also insist that because this is a job for life and would have an impact on the country for decades, the Senate must stick with the 60 vote rule. They believe the Senate should not change the rules as President Trump has suggested and allow approval by a simple majority of 51 with Blumenthal explaining, “There should be clear, overwhelming bipartisan consensus that that individual merits this position.”

Judge Gorsuch is making the rounds in Washington among Senators and is expected to meet with Senator Blumenthal soon as he serves on the Judicial Committee. Blumenthal says he expects the full hearing for Judge Gorsuch sometime in the next six weeks.