Body off Florida Keys near last location of Canadian diver

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a dive team found a body in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys shortly after the U.S. Coast Guard officially suspended its search for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Marilyn Fajardo says divers with the Key Largo Fire Department found a body Friday evening about 300 feet from 37-year-old Rob Stewart’s last known location.

Related Content: ‘Sharkwater’ Director Goes Missing, Last Seen Diving Off Florida Keys

The body was found at a depth of 220 feet, and its identity still needs to be confirmed by a medical examiner.

The crew of the Pisces reported Stewart missing Tuesday evening near Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.

Stewart is a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and conservationist. His films include “Sharkwater” and “Revolution.” He’s also written two books, “Sharkwater: An Odyssey to Save the Planet” and “Save the Humans.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s