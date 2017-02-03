Body off Florida Keys near last location of Canadian diver

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a dive team found a body in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys shortly after the U.S. Coast Guard officially suspended its search for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Marilyn Fajardo says divers with the Key Largo Fire Department found a body Friday evening about 300 feet from 37-year-old Rob Stewart’s last known location.

The body was found at a depth of 220 feet, and its identity still needs to be confirmed by a medical examiner.

The crew of the Pisces reported Stewart missing Tuesday evening near Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.

Stewart is a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and conservationist. His films include “Sharkwater” and “Revolution.” He’s also written two books, “Sharkwater: An Odyssey to Save the Planet” and “Save the Humans.”