Bridgeport Man Accused of Using Fake License to Steal Packages

By Published: Updated:
Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) –  A Bridgeport man is accused of stealing a Westport homeowner’s identity, and their packages.  Police say that, in October of last year, Leeroy Maragh stole packages being delivered to a Westport home.  Maragh allegedly stopped the UPS driver and presented him with a fake Connecticut license identifying himself as the homeowner.  The UPS driver found this strange so he took a photograph of the license. Westport Detectives were able to match this type of Identity Theft to similar crimes committed in Redding and Stratford. Detectives positively identified Maragh as the suspect because he was arrested in Redding for the same crime. Stratford also had a warrant for the same crime. Additionally, the victim of this incident identified Maragh from a photograph line up. Detectives processed Maragh at Norwalk Court this morning and he was arraigned Friday.

 

